All Martinsville Speedway races moved to Monday

NASCAR Officals say all track activity at Martinsville Speedway for today (Sunday, March 25) has been postponed until tomorrow (Monday, March 26). STP500 AlphaEnergy250

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race is scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. ET. The Monster Energy Series will follow, at approximately 2 p.m. ET.