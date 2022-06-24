AG Jason Miyares on US Supreme Court striking down Roe v Wade

Statement from a spokesperson for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares on today’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade: ” Today the Supreme Court ruled that the issue of abortion should not be decided by unelected federal judges, but by the people of the States through their elected representatives. Good and responsible people can disagree on this issue but now Virginians, not federal judges, can decide its future. The Attorney General will continue to uphold and enforce both the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Virginia.”