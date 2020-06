After racers leave Martinsville, Convoy of Hope will arrive

NASCAR returns to Martinsville tomorrow night, and with it comes COVID relief the next day for many people who live in the Martinsville area. NASCAR racer Joey Logano is the driving force behind what is called the Convoy of Hope; his foundation and others are packing a tractor trailer and bringing it Thursday to Martinsville Speedway. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

