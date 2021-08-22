Afghan refugees arrive, temporarily, in northern Virginia

ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of Afghan refugees are staying at a northern Virginia campus as they await relocation to a more permanent destination.

After arriving at Dulles International Airport Friday night, refugees spent the night at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, newsoutletsreport.

A college spokesperson said the refugees will stay at the campus anywhere from a few hours to a few days. Many refugees are destined for Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Lee in Virginia.The Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management set up more than 500 cots in ballrooms and community rooms. As word of the refugees’ arrival spread, volunteers from the region’s Afghan community brought food, clothes, toiletries and other supplies and offered service as interpreters.