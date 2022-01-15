AEP gives update ahead of winter storm

| By

From Appalachian Power:

Appalachian Power Storm Preparedness Update

Saturday, January 15, 2022 – 4:45 p.m.

Situation

Appalachian Power is bringing in nearly 250 workers from outside its service area as part of its preparations for a severe weather event expected across much of its service territory Sunday. The widespread weather system is forecast to include heavy, wet snow in some areas and ice accumulation in others, which could cause power outages.

Weather

Up to 4 inches of wet snow Sunday morning followed by ice accumulation is expected in parts of Virginia from Stuart northeast through Rocky Mount, Lynchburg and Lovingston.

Up to 6 inches of wet snow is expected from Roanoke west to Wytheville, as well in parts of West Virginia from Beckley south through Bluefield.

Lesser amounts of wet snow are expected in areas further west in both states.

With snow, sleet and ice accumulation, as well as high winds in some areas, travel and work conditions will be difficult.

Storm Preparation Efforts

Nearly 250 storm restoration workers from our sister companies in Indiana and Michigan will be in place tonight, ready to repair expected damage from the storm Sunday. Crews are strategically placed in areas where damage is expected, and from which they can travel along major roadways to damaged areas.

All local crews and contractors will remain in their regular reporting locations, packed and prepared to either work in their own areas or travel to storm-damaged areas.

For More Information

Storm preparedness and safety tips for customers are available atwww.appalachianpower.com/safety.

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visitwww.appalachianpower.com/alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime by visitingAppalachian Power’s Outage Map.