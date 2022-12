Advice for families welcoming a four-legged family member under the tree

If a four-legged friend shows up under your Christmas tree, be prepared to exhibit plenty of patience in the weeks to follow. Angels of Assisi is a Roanoke animal rescue and adoption center where Executive Director Lisa O’Neil says her advice to any new dog owner on Christmas applies no matter where your new pooch might come from: weeks of patience is job one. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: