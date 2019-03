Acts for Ash fundraiser this Saturday in Ashlyn Poole’s memory

| By

Ashlyn Poole would have been 17 years old today but the Christiansburg High School student-athlete was killed in a car crash last summer. Now random acts of kindness initiated by her parents to honor her memory has led to a fundraiser this Saturday, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

3-26 Acts for Ash Wrap#1-WEB