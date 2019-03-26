DRI to use technology to cut down on pet waste

| By

UPDATE: Downtown Roanoke Inc. is launching a program where property owners can use technology to identify who’s not scooping their pet’s poop. WFIR’s Ian Price has details:

03-26 Pet Waste Pick-Up WRAP

Originally posted 03/26/19 – Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is planning to use technology in order to cut down on the amount of pet waste. The Poo Prints cutting-edge DNA testing technology allows property owners to identify un-scooped dog waste samples and match them to the responsible dog. Sixteen large residential properties within the downtown district have already committed to participating in the program that’s launching in April.