Accident on Orange Avenue proves fatal today

(from Roanoke PD) An accident that shut down the exit from I-581 to Orange Avenue earlier today was due to an accident that led to a fatality. Roanoke Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash involving a moped at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Williamson Road just after noon. They found an adult male lying in the roadway with critical injuries. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at the hospital. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the moped was traveling East on Orange Avenue and attempting to turn up Williamson Road when he struck a vehicle that was stationary in the turning lane. The driver could not recover control of the moped and fell into the nearest lane of travel, where he was struck by a tractor-trailer. No charges have been filed at this time.