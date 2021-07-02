Accident creates growing northbound 81 backups near Dixie Caverns

| By

VDOT reports an accident is blocking on northbound lane of Interstate 81 at the Dixie Caverns exit, and VDOT traffic cams now show the resulting backups extending at least four miles to Exit 128 at Ellison. The accident is blocking one northbound lane at a time of particularly heavy holiday weekend traffic.

FROM VDOT: On I-81 at mile marker 132.4 in the County of Roanoke, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The North right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 3.0 miles.