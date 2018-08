Accident causes big I-81 southbound delays in Botetourt

Expect major traffic delays this afternoon on southbound Interstate 80 in Botetourt County, the result of an accident at the Cloverdale exit at milemarker 150. VDOT traffic cams show two cars in the median, a truck trailer on its side, and both southbound lanes blocked. Traffic is inching by along the right shoulder. VDOT says the southbound backups extend at at least four miles.