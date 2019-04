Accident blocks two lanes of 581 near Valley View

UPDATE: Two southbound lanes are now open.

PREVIOUS: An accident near Valley View Mall is blocking two southbound lanes of Interstate 581. A VDOT traffic cam shows the left and center lanes are closed to traffic.

From VDOT: On I-581 at mile marker 2.2 in the City of Roanoke, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer accident. The South left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed.