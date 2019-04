There’s a Rail Yard Dawgs connection to ‘Canes win over Caps

Washington Capitals fans who celebrated the hockey team’s first NHL Stanley Cup championship last year are lamenting the Cap’s game 7, first round loss this year to the Carolina Hurricanes in double overtime last night. Brock McGinn scored the winning goal – he’s also a part owner of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs:

