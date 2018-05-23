Accident blocks several lanes of 11/460 west of Salem

10:40 am: Roanoke County Police report a tractor-trailer accident is creating backups on US 11/460 west of Salem near Dixie Caverns. Police say the accident is blocking several lanes of traffic at Dow Hollow Road, which connects 11/460 with I-81 at the Dixie Caverns exit.

From Roanoke County Police: There is currently a traffic crash on West Main St at the intersection of Dow Hollow Rd in Roanoke County involving a tractor-trailer. Several lanes of traffic are blocked, and motorists are asked to avoid the area for at least the next hour.