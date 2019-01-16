About the school bus driver attacked Tuesday: why police have arrested him

| By

We know more now about the Salem school bus driver who reported being attacked yesterday morning while on his route. It turns out police have since arrested HIM for assaulting a 17-year-old girl the day before. 70-year-old Johnny Couch is free on bond. Police say the assault happened outside the teen’s workplace, and the girl was not injured.

From Salem Police: The Salem Police Department has made an arrest in connection to an incident involving a 70-year-old male and a female under the age of 17. On Monday, January 14, Salem Police Detectives received a call from an adult female who said that her daughter had been assaulted by an adult male while the girl was at work. The mom told officers that her daughter was under the age of 17 and that she knew the man in question. The girl told officers that the man came to her workplace, located in the 1500 block of West Main Street, and approached her outside the business while she was on break. The girl said the man motioned for her to come toward him. After the incident took place in the parking lot, she went back inside the business and notified her mother. The girl was not injured, and she did not require any medical attention. The suspect was identified as Johnny P. Couch, 70, of Roanoke and Wednesday afternoon he was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Couch Was taken to the Roanoke County/Salem magistrate where he was released on an unsecured bond. Couch is the same individual who was taken to LewisGale Medical Center on Tuesday, January 15, after suffering injuries while driving a school bus.