Trish White-Boyd is new Roanoke City Council member

Roanoke City Council has just filled the seat vacated by John Garland recently with Trish White-Boyd, who finished 47 votes behind Garland for the third seat on Council in 2016. State law required that seat to be filled within 30 days of Garland’s January 2nd resignation. Retired city worker Bob Clement, 2018 Democratic primary candidate for Congress Peter Volosin and previous council candidates Robert Jeffrey Jr., Grover Price and Trish White-Boyd had also applied for the seat. The vote to confirm the business owner and Democratic party activist was unanimous, although councilwoman Michelle Davis objected to the selection process before the vote.

1-16 Council Vote