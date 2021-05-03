AAA: Traffic deaths rise sharply in some other states that legalize marijuana

Less than two months remain now before Virginia becomes the first southern state to legalize marijuana possession, and AAA is expressing a particular concern about marijuana users who also use alcohol. Its research finds that in some other states already have similar laws on the books like Colorado and Washington, traffic fatalities have noticeably risen. AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Martha Mead says of particular concern: people who use both marijuana and alcohol are more likely to speed, drive aggressively, text while driving and intentionally run red lights. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: