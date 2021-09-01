AAA: Hurricane’s impact on refineries may affect local gas prices

Don’t expect any major price spikes, but at a time when gas prices tend to start falling, some after-effects of Hurricane Ida may boost them for a few weeks. Ida reached Category 4 strength as it barreled across some of the main oil refining centers of the country. AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean says 13% of U.S. refining capacity is currently off-line, and as a result, he says, gas prices are likely to fluctuate for a while, because storms this strong historically create refining issues that can last for weeks. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: