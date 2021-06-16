AAA: Be prepared for car rental shortages and sticker shock

| By

If your summer travel plans call for renting a car, be prepared for sticker shock – if you can find an available vehicle. Rental companies sold off some of their fleets last year when few people were traveling, so now, with resurgent demand, there are often not enough vehicles to go around, and even when there are, prices are often double those of a year ago. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the national average daily rental price now tops $100 a day, and in some locations, it is considerably more. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: