9th St. industrial park mixed-use makeover taking shape

| By

Redevelopment at the old American Viscose industrial park on 9th Street southeast is slowly taking shape, with new apartments, a coffee and custard shop, and a Carilion physical therapy center on the way. The story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano about one new tenant already settled in:

9-5 9th Street Wrap#1-WEB