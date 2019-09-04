Area police warn of on-line romance scam

FROM LYNCHBURG POLICE: We have received several reports of romance scams over the past few weeks. In these scams, the scammer poses as an interested party and will befriend the victim by saying nice things. The scammer slowly gains the victim’s trust and starts asking for small favors such as a little money or a gift card or for the victim to forward a package for them. It then escalates to larger and larger sums and gaining personal information about the victim, including SSN and banking information. The scammers always promise the money is for things like a phone bill, a plane ticket, medical bills, or an emergency to keep talking to the victim. There is always another excuse or another disaster. If you don’t know someone, it’s a good idea to verify them in person before giving them anything – including money or gift cards. If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, please reach out to us at (434) 455-6041. Below are some tips on keeping yourself safe from scammers.