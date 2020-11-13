Toy drive for children hospitalized over the holidays

A new effort is underway this year in the valley to help deliver brighter holidays to children hospitalized over Christmas – at a time when COVID has made normal efforts much more difficult. This is the time of year when many area companies collect and deliver new toys to children hospitalized at Carilion Childrens, but that is not possible as much this year. That is where the Junior League of Roanoke Valley is stepping in; Executive Vice-President Katie Jones says they are conducting a three-prong drive. It includes three Saturdays of drive up collections, buy a wish-list toy on line, or donate on line. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full toy drive information from Junior League of Roanoke Valley