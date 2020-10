COVID forces United Way to change usual workplace model

This is the time of year United Way of Roanoke Valley holds its annual campaign, but this year, it must largely move away from what has been one of its cornerstone fund-raising practices. Workplace contributions are an important part of United Way funding, but the usual routine of in-person meetings and filling out payroll deduction forms is largely out the window. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

