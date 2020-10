Spooky Sprint is virtual this year – and more important than ever

| By

The West End Center for Youth has served lower income families for 40 years with afterschool and summer camp programs. A new mission it has taken on since COVID-19 means this year’s 10th annual “Spooky Sprint” 5K race fundraiser is more important than ever, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

10-26 Spooky Wrap#1-WEB