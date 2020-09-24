LU law prof: Constitution permits Supreme Court confirmation now

| By

A Liberty University law professor who has frequently lectured on Supreme Court nominations says there is no Constitutional basis to prevent the confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice this close to a presidential election. Professor Tory Lucas says the Constitution makes no mention of when a president can or cannot nominate a justice to the nation’s high court – or when the Senate can or cannot confirm. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

09-24 Liberty Prof Wrap-WEB

Lucas’ comments came in a live interview on WLNI Radio in Lynchburg. Click here for the full conversation.