How Roanokers can apply for that vacancy on City Council

Two open seats on Roanoke City Council will be filled on November 3rd via the ballot box – but another will appointed by Council in October – after an unusual application process. How Roanokers can apply for that vacancy from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

To contact the City Clerk’s Office, please call 540-853-2541 or send an email to clerk@roanokeva.gov

Here is link to Roanoke City website application page:

https://www.roanokeva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1321