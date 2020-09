31 new COVID cases in Roanoke Valley; statewide trend declines

The Virginia Department of Health reports 31 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke Valley in the last 24 hours. They include 11 new cases in Roanoke City, 17 in Roanoke County, 2 in Salem and 1 in Botetourt County. Statewide, the seven-day moving average of new cases has been slowly declining since late August.