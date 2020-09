Roanoke City, County census response rate greatly differ

| By

Thanks to COVID-19, the deadline to respond to the U.S. Census Bureau has been extended, and there is still time to do so. Organizations like the AARP say some parts of this area are responding at much lower rates than others, and that could ultimately impact the amount of federal dollars allocated to each community — by $20,000 for each person who fails to respond. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full 2020 U.S. Census information.