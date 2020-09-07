You have to work fewest hours since 2004 to pay for a year of gas

| By

One of the countless impacts of COVID-19 is that on gas prices. And on this Labor Day, Gas Buddy says you need to work far fewer hours to pay for the gas you use in a year than has been the case for some time. Each year, Gas Buddy looks at the nation’s average pump prices, wages, and gasoline demand to determine how many hours you must work on average to pay for all the gasoline you use in a year. Last year, it was 77 hours; this year, 62 — the lowest number in 16 years. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

09-07 Gas PRices Wrap1-WEB