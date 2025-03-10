BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (March 10, 2025) – Investigators with the Bedford and Campbell County Sheriff’s Offices, assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (SOVA-ICAC) Task Force, arrested Jack E. Smith, 82, of Midlothian, Va., on March 8 for alleged online crimes involving a minor.

Authorities say Smith had been communicating with an underage victim online for several weeks before arranging to meet in person. On the morning of March 8, Smith traveled to Bedford County, where he was taken into custody upon arrival at the meeting location.

Following his arrest, investigators executed a search warrant at Smith’s Midlothian residence with the assistance of the Chesterfield County Police Department, seizing additional evidence.

Charges filed

Smith is facing the following charges under Virginia law:

One count of 18.2-374.3 – Use of a communications system to commit certain offenses involving children.

– Use of a communications system to commit certain offenses involving children. Additional charges may follow pending forensic analysis of seized digital evidence.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about this case or Jack Smith to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800.

Sheriff Mike Miller thanked the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Chesterfield County Police Department for their collaboration in the investigation. Officials say the case remains active and ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.