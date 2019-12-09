Public can meet the two finalists for Salem City Manager tonight

| By

It is down to the final two candidates to be Salem’s next City Manager, and both will be present at a public “meet and greet” session tonight. Jay Taliafierro is Salem’s Interim City Manager and very well known in the city. Lowell Crow has managed two Illinois cities after a 30-year Navy career. Both Taliaferro and Crow will be present at a meet-and-greet tonight at Salem City Hall from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

12-09 Salem Manager Wrap2-WEB

Mayor Foley says a date is not yet scheduled to name a permanent successor to Kevin Boggess. A Salem City Council majority asked him to resign last January.