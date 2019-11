“Illuminights” debuts tonight at Explore Park

The first-ever “Illuminights” opens tonight at Explore Park. It’s expected to be a major fund-raiser for both Center in the Square and Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism. 1,000 or more people are expected each evening, so you are encouraged to sign up on line for a specific hour of arrival. That assures your spot, and it saves you $4 a person. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

11-29 Illuminights Wrap1-WEB

Click here for full Illuminights information.