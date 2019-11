Fallon Park Elementary prepares for move in to Phase 2

This is an exciting time at Fallon Park Elementary School in southeast Roanoke — and December should be even more exciting when students and staff move into Phase 2 of their new building. These facilities include more classrooms, a computer lab and a new cafeteria. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

11-25 Fallon park Wrap-WEB

Click here for Roanoke Public Schools’ web page on Fallon Park Elementary School construction.