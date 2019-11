ROA passenger counts go up as fares go down

2019 has been a good year for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, but September was in a league by itself, with passenger counts 14% above the same month last year. Airport officials say one main reason is airfares — the average round trip ticket paid from Roanoke this year is about $60 less that it was two years ago. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

