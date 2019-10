How radio collars help track Virginia bears — and help orphaned cubs

| By

State game officials are using radio collars to help them learn a lot more about how bears live in central Virginia — and to help the population recover from what had been near elimination. Those collars provide insights about their habits and to place orphaned cubs in bear dens, where mothers almost always accept those cubs as one of their own. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

10-15 Virginia Bears Wrap1-WEB