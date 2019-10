Former Marine stopped at Virginia Tech last week with his story of leadership and perserverance

Almost dying three times after a motorcycle accident and becoming homeless didn’t stop TShane Johnson, who was in Virginia last week as part of a fundraising and motivational walk from New York to Florida. WFIR’s Gene Marrano met Johnson in the press box at the Virginia Tech football game on Saturday:

