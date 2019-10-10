Roanoke effort providing instruments to children holds celebration

A Roanoke-area effort to provide musical instruments to children is holding a celebration tonight — with the hope of doing much more. It’s called the Feel Good Tour, and over 14 years, it has helped give more than 400 musical instruments to children. Many area musicians are joining them for a celebration event tonight at 7:00 at the 3rd Street Coffeehouse in Roanoke. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full information on The Feel Good Tour Facebook page