Good sign for ROA: three airlines increase seat capacity this month

Three airlines serving Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport are adding more capacity this month on flights to and from the airport. This was already shaping up as ROA’s busiest year since 2000, and this additional capacity should help even more. Airport officials say more capacity should translate into lower airfares. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

