Coach Randy creates a viral video with Alexa showing attitude

| By

Many WFIR listeners will recognize the voice on a viral video that now has more than six million views hits. This is the fourth time Randy Leftwich has created a video seen millions of times. It is a money-maker to some degree, but the path is full of pitfalls, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports.

Click here to see the video