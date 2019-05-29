Griffith: Clear “malfeasance in office” in Russia probe origins

| By

9th District Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith says there was clear “malfeasance in office” on the part of some Justice Department and FBI officials when federal agencies improperly initiated probes into alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

This comes as the Justice Department is currently examining how the investigation got its start — and whether federal agencies used their powers for political purposes to spy on a presidential campaign.

Griffith joined us live today on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation:

