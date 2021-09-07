72 year old killed during moving truck accident in Bedford County

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper M.P. Stafford is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on yesterday, (Sept 6) at 4:53 p.m. on Route 122, at the intersection with Hurricane Reef Drive in Bedford County.

A 2020 International MV6 was traveling south on Route 122, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, lost control and overturned.

The driver of the International was identified as Clark Todd Scully, Jr., 72, of Big Island, Va. Mr. Scully was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.