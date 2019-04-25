Deadline nears to enroll in Prepaid 529 program in current form

| By

One of Virginia’s current college savings programs is about to undergo some fundamental changes, and it is ending in its current form next week for anyone not yet enrolled. The “Prepaid529” program will cover full tuition and fees at any Virginia public university, and the deadline to enroll in the present prepaid program is next Tuesday. Other 529 programs remain unchanged, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

04-25 Prepaid529 Wrap1-WEB

Click here for the Virginia529 website. There is a link on the home page to full information on coming changes to the current prepaid program.