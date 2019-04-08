Area horses help humans recover from physical/mental abuse

| By

An organization that uses horses to help heal humans is preparing a big fund-raiser on — what else — Kentucky Derby Day. “Unbridled Change” uses equine-partnered psychotherapy in Boones Mill to help people scarred by physical or mental abuse — or both. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more on the program:

04-08 Unbridled Change Wrap-WEB

Click here for the Unbridled Change web site.

Unbridled Change holds a major fund-raiser each year on Kentucky Derby day. This year, it is Saturday, May 4. Click here for full information.