Dawgs will face Peoria in SPHL playoffs

(Rail Yard Dawgs release )For the second consecutive season, the Peoria Rivermen have challenged the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Roanoke and Peoria will play a best-of-three playoff series in the Challenge Round of the SPHL’s President’s Cup Playoffs, presented by Haley Toyota. Game one of the series will take place on Wednesday, April 9 at 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

The Rail Yard Dawgs finished the season as the fifth seed with a record of 28-24-4 while Peoria went 40-7-9 and won the William B. Coffey Trophy for the second consecutive season. Roanoke went 0-2-1 in three games against the Rivermen this season, all of which took place in Peoria. Playoff packages are available for purchase via the Rail Yard Dawgs office until 6 PM on Monday. Single game postseason tickets will go on sale on Tuesday and can be purchased at the Berglund Center box office.