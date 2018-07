Va Lottery: It’s the scratcher tickets fueling record profits, payouts

Virginia Lottery officials say the recent record year for sales, profits and payouts have less to to do with those occasional huge jackpots and much more to do with every day sales of scratcher tickets. For the 12 months that ended in June, Virginia Lottery sales reached a record $2.14 billion and prize payouts totaled $1.3 billion. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

