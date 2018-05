Salem posts median signs offering panhandlers help

| By

The City of Salem has posted signs at two busy intersection medians requesting no solicitation — and offering information to help people in need. The signs are at Wildwood and West Main and at Apperson and Election. They provide the name and phone number of ARCH, a Roanoke-based social service agency for anyone needing help. Salem prohibits panhandling at intersection medians. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

05-10 Salem Signs Wrap-WEB