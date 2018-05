Shelter for women prepares to launch coffee shop

| By

Running a small non-profit is hard work and funding is often hard to come by. The operator of a shelter for women just released from incarceration hopes coffee will help. The story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

5-10 TOFW-Coffee Wrap#2-WEB

Hear our full-length conversation with Dorothy Owsley below:

5-9 Dorothy Owsley-TOFW