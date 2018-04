Lawmakers return to Richmond; budget agreement not expected soon

State lawmakers return to Richmond today in efforts to pass a state budget. But passage of any state spending plan is likely to be weeks away — and maybe longer. Today’s activity is mostly procedural as the House and Senate establish procedures they will follow. The main point of difference between the two bodies remains Medicaid expansion.WFIR’s Evan Jones has more;

