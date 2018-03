Bill allowing terminally ill to try experimental drugs passes House

A bill that would allow terminally ill patients to try experimental drugs is now half-way through Congress, and one of its orignal co-sponsors is Congressman Morgan Griffith. It’s called “Right to Try” legislation, the idea being that people already facing terminal illness should have the option of trying medications not yet fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The bill passed the House last week and now heads for the Senate. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

