Liberty co-founder among those invited to Billy Graham funeral

A Lynchburg-area resident and co-founder of what is now Liberty University is among those invited to personally take part in today’s funeral ceremony for evangelist Billy Graham. Jerry Falwell, Sr. asked Elmer Towns to help him start up what was at first Liberty Bible College. Towns is one of about 2,000 people who will attend today’s service. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

